Illegal Maha resort of Porsche teen's family razed
June 08, 2024  16:50
The luxury car that hit a motorcycle killing two in Pune/ANI Photo
The administration in Maharashtra's Satara district on Saturday demolished illegal structures in a resort in Mahabaleshwar owned by the family of the 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in the Pune Porsche crash, an official said. 

District officials bulldozed unauthorized constructions in MPG Club owned by the family in the Malkam Peth area of Mahabaleshwar, the official said. 

Two IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh were killed when a Porsche allegedly driven by the juvenile in an inebriated condition hit their two-wheeler in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area on May 19. 

The accident hit national headlines due to efforts made to get the juvenile off the hook, resulting in the arrest of several persons, including his father and grandfather. 

The administration's bulldozer action has come days after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered Satara collector Jitendra Dudi to take action against the resort if it was found to be illegal. 

The administration had sealed the establishment last week, the official said. -- PTI
