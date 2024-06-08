Horror comedy 'Munjya' earns Rs 4.21 cr at box office on first day





Starring Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj, the movie was released in theatres on Friday.





It is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Amar Kaushik.





Maddock Films shared the film's opening day numbers in a post on Instagram.





This record-breaking collection for a film with no A-list actors is a testament to the power of a captivating story and the brilliance of CGI technology.





Munjya has sprung the biggest surprise in the industry, setting the stage for a remarkable box office run, the company said in a press note.





Set in Pune and the Konkan region of Maharashtra, Munjya follows the story of the eponymous mythical creature from the world of Indian belief and cultural system. -- PTI

