Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in parts of Maha in next 3-4 days: IMD





Widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 3-4 days.





Possibility of extremely heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds is also very likely to occur over the region, it said.





Southwest monsoon has advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, south Maharashtra, Telangana and some parts of south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha and some more parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

In the wake of the gradual strengthening of westerly winds in association with south west monsoon, a gradual increase in rainfall is expected over parts of Maharashtra during the next 3-4 days, said the India meteorological department on Saturday.