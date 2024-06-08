Deputy CMs absent at special meet convened by Adityanath





A statement issued here said Adityanath asked the ministers to visit the people, communicate with them with sensitivity and solve their problems by coordinating with the local public representatives and the administration.





However, both the deputy chief ministers, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, were not present at the meeting. While Maurya was in Delhi, Pathak was also out of the state capital.





In a post on X in Hindi, Maurya on Saturday said, "Made a courtesy call on state president of Bihar BJP and Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Government, Shri Samrat Choudhary ji at UP Sadan in New Delhi and extended my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for the grand victory in Bihar in the Lok Sabha elections."





When contacted Brajesh Pathak told PTI, "I was out of station as I had to attend some programmes which were fixed earlier." -- PTI

Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party's below par performance in the recently-held Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, in a special meeting of his council of ministers not attended by both his deputies, asked the ministers to shun the VIP culture.