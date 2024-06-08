RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CWC passes resolution to appoint Rahul as LoP
June 08, 2024  15:03
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the CWC meeting in New Delhi/Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the CWC meeting in New Delhi/Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo
The Congress Working Committee passed the resolution that party MP Rahul Gandhi should be appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, sources said on Saturday.  

Rahul Gandhi won the Lok Sabha elections from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala.  

After the CWC meeting, Congress MP Kumari Selja said, "It was the CWC's wish that Rahul Gandhi be elected the LoP..."  

Senior Congress leader and newly elected MP from Alappuzha KC Venugopal said, "CWC unanimously requested Rahul Gandhi ji to take the responsibility of the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha."  

The CWC resolution praised Rahul Gandhi for his efforts in the election campaign.  

"Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has to be singled out largely because of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that he designed and led. Both these Yatras that reflected his thinking and personality were historic turning points in our nation's politics and instilled hope and confidence in lakhs of our workers and crores of our voters," Venugopal said.

Rahul Gandhi's election campaign was single-minded, sharp and pointed and more than any other individual it was he who made the protection of our republic's Constitution the central issue in the 2024 elections, he added. -- ANI
