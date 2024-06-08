Congress leaders begin deliberations on poll results at CWC meet





The extended meeting of the party's top decision-making body -- the Congress Working Committee -- started at Hotel Ashok in New Delhi.





Senior party leaders and members of the CWC, along with Congress Legislature Party leaders and Pradesh Congress Committee presidents from various states, will analyse the party's performance and suggest measures to strengthen the organisation.





The Congress' top brass, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, besides other leaders will participate in the deliberations.





Kharge, who has convened the meeting, will also host a dinner for all extended CWC members and party MPs at the hotel.





A meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party comprising all newly-elected MPs of the Lok Sabha and those of the Rajya Sabha will be held in the Central Hall of Parliament at 5.30 pm, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said. -- PTI

