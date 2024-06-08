BJP's LS win results in fight at Thrissur DCC office, 20 Cong leaders booked





The police on Saturday registered an FIR against Thrissur DCC president Jose Vallur and 19 other members of the party on the complaint of DCC secretary Sajeevan Kuriachira.





The 20 accused have been booked under various bailable sections of the IPC for unlawful assembly, rioting, wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing hurt.





Kuriachira, in his complaint, has alleged that he was beaten up by Vallur and his supporters at the DCC office on Friday.





Kuriachira is part of the group close to Muraleedharan that has blamed former MP T N Prathapan and Vallur for the party's drubbing in Thrissur.

Muraleedharan's defeat had triggered a row in the district unit of the party as posters were put up on Wednesday outside the Thrissur DCC office criticising the district leadership for the "unexpected" loss. -- PTI

The Bharatiya Janta Party's historic win in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat resulted in a fight at the Congress District Congress Committee office in Thrissur over the defeat of party leader K Muraleedharan from this central Kerala constituency.