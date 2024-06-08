Beaches in Goa become deserted with first pre-monsoon showers





The India meteorological department on Friday issued an 'orange' alert for Goa, forecasting heavy rains over the next four days.





Although the south-west monsoon is yet to arrive in Goa, the coastal state has started witnessing rains since Friday.





"This is the best time to be on the beaches. But it is not the right time to swim. One can go up to knee-deep water, but swimming is strictly prohibited," said Pele aka Fransisco Fernandes, a local fisherman from Benaulim beach.





The sea is rough and fishing activities have stopped, he said.





"There is an official ban on fishing using motorised vessels from June 1 till July 31. Traditional fishermen are allowed, but for some period, they also stay away from the sea as it is rough," Pele said.





Drishti Lifesaving Services, a state government-appointed lifeguard agency, has installed red flags along the coast. Its personnel are seen patrolling the beaches. -- PTI

As Goa has started receiving pre-monsoon showers, the beaches in the state, which are otherwise teeming with tourists and locals alike, are now wearing a deserted look.