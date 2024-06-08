Bangladesh PM Hasina arrives to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony





India on Friday formally announced that the leaders of seven countries from the neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region will attend the ceremony.





Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, his Maldivian counterpart Mohamed Muizzu, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' will attend the ceremony, according to the ministry of external affairs.





Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay and Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif have also accepted India's invitation to grace the swearing-in ceremony, it said.





Hasina arrived in New Delhi this afternoon. Afif is scheduled to reach the national capital on Saturday.





The other leaders will arrive on Sunday.





Modi is expected to hold separate meetings with the visiting leaders.





The invitation to Muizzu assumed significance as it came amid frosty ties between India and the Maldives.





The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since November last year when Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge as Maldivian president. -- PTI

