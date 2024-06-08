Activist Johnsingh a source of inspiration for wildlife conservationists





Describing him as a luminary in wildlife conservation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said John Singh's dedication to "science-based conservation will continue to guide us."





The distinguished Indian wildlife biologist Asir Jawahar Thomas Johnsingh (October 14, 1945) died in Bengaluru due to ailment, his family said.





He was 78 and hails from Tamil Nadu. He is survived by sons Mike and Mervin "He leaves behind a rich legacy as a courageous environmental advocate and the strongest defender of the earth's flora and fauna," his family said.





Conveying his heartfelt tributes and deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, the chief minister in a post in the social media platform X said, "Tamil Nadu lost a leading light, Dr. AJT Johnsingh, a luminary in wildlife conservation. His humility, compassion, and dedication to science-based conservation will continue to guide us." -- PTI

Biologist and conservation activist AJT Johnsingh, who passed away on June 7, has been a source of inspiration for wildlife conservationists across India and the legacy he left behind will guide generations.