4 of family burnt to death as house catches fire in Kerala
June 08, 2024  15:26
File image
File image
Four members of a family, including two children, were charred to death allegedly after a fire broke out at their residence in Angadikkadavu near the international airport in Kochi, officials said on Saturday. 

The incident occurred early today and a fire and rescue services team which reached the house found the burnt bodies inside the bedroom. 

Fire had erupted on the second floor of the house where the bedroom of the deceased couple was located, they said. 

"We got a call at 5.20 am. There was fire in their bedroom and an adjacent room upstairs even when our team reached the house. All the four charred to death by the time," a fire service personnel said. 

An elderly woman was reportedly sleeping downstairs when the mishap took place and was later shifted to a nearby house. 

Sources said the actual cause of the fire can be ascertained only after a scientific examination. -- PTI
