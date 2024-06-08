RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


3 trainee sub-inspectors among 7 arrested in Rajasthan paper leak case
June 08, 2024  22:56
The Rajasthan Police Special Operation Group arrested seven people, including three female trainee sub-inspectors, on Saturday in connection with the 2021 sub-inspector recruitment exam paper leak case. 

Trainee sub-inspectors Manisha Sihag, Ankita Godara and Prabha Bishnoi were arrested from the Rajasthan Police Academy and the Mandore Training Center in Jodhpur. 

In a statement, additional director general VK Singh said the team arrested Dinesh Singh Chauhan, the operator of the school where the exam was held. 

The paper was arranged by Paurav Kaler and solved by Naresh Dan Charan and Praveen Kumar, it said. 

The ADG said that SOG had received a complaint about these three candidates some time ago. 

An SOG team was keeping an eye on all three and their records were sought from the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. -- PTI
T20 WC: SA scrape past Netherlands in low-scoring tie
Ottneil Baartman registered his best bowling figures of 4 for 11 as South Africa produced a fine bowling effort to restrict Netherlands to 103 for nine

Kerala CM under fire for remark on Christian priest, who flayed LDF govt
While Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala mockingly called the CM as "the most knowledgeable" person in the state who has the habit of terming priests "wretched creatures" and "ignorant", BJP leader V Muraleedharan said that Vijayan's...

Arevalo and Pavic win French Open men's doubles title
El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo and his Croatian partner Mate Pavic prevailed in a battle of nerves to edge Italian pair Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-5 6-3 in the final

Four-member govt panel to review grace marks for 1500 NEET students
The NTA denied any irregularities and said the changes made in the NCERT textbooks and grace marks for losing time at the examination centres were some of the reasons behind the students scoring higher marks.

Harbhajan picks 'game changer' for India in T20 WC
Balaji echoed the focus on young talent, pinpointing Rishabh Pant's aggressive batting as a potential weapon against the opposition.

