3 trainee sub-inspectors among 7 arrested in Rajasthan paper leak case





Trainee sub-inspectors Manisha Sihag, Ankita Godara and Prabha Bishnoi were arrested from the Rajasthan Police Academy and the Mandore Training Center in Jodhpur.





In a statement, additional director general VK Singh said the team arrested Dinesh Singh Chauhan, the operator of the school where the exam was held.





The paper was arranged by Paurav Kaler and solved by Naresh Dan Charan and Praveen Kumar, it said.





The ADG said that SOG had received a complaint about these three candidates some time ago.





An SOG team was keeping an eye on all three and their records were sought from the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. -- PTI

The Rajasthan Police Special Operation Group arrested seven people, including three female trainee sub-inspectors, on Saturday in connection with the 2021 sub-inspector recruitment exam paper leak case.