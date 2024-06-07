Yogi, Murty arrives in Parl

Sign inCreate Account
After Modi is elected the leader of NDA MPs, senior members of the alliance like Telugu Desam Party's N Chandrababu Naidu, Janata Dal-United's Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde will join the prime minister for a meeting with...
'In the new coalition government, India's reform agenda may prioritise job creation and factor market reforms.'
Vikrant Massey is a man of undeniable talent. But he too can't rise above Blackout's derailed script that reduces the likes of Jisshu Sengupta, Chhaya Kadam and Mouni Roy to chumps, observes Sukanya Verma.
Pakistan were stunned by the co-hosts USA in a thrilling nail-biting clash, settled in the Super Over.