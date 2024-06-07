RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Will ensure unanimity in all decisions: Modi in Parl
June 07, 2024  13:35
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he would strive to ensure unanimity in all decisions of his next government and asserted that the NDA is an organic alliance committed to the principle of 'nation first'.

 Chosen by BJP-led National Democratic Alliance as their leader to become prime minister for the third time, Modi also said the NDA government in the next 10 years will focus on good governance, development, quality of life and minimum interference in the lives of common citizens. 

 He said mutual trust was at the core of this alliance and they were committed to principle of 'sarv pantha sambhava' (all sects are equal). He congratulated NDA leaders who have won in the Lok Sabha elections and said he must salute the lakhs of ground workers who worked to ensure this victory.

"This is the most successful alliance in the history of our country. It has completed three successful terms and is now entering its fourth. 

 "The NDA is not a grouping of parties that have come together to get power, it is committed to the principle of 'nation first'," he added. PTI
