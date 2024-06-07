RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Why Modi called WHO chief 'Tulsi bhai'
June 07, 2024  10:44
World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated PM Narendra Modi on being re-elected as the prime minister after the Lok Sabha polls. 

Responding to his message, the prime minister thanked his friend "Tulsi Bhai".

"Congratulations Prime Minister @narendramodi on your reelection. I look forward to continuing @WHO-#India close collaboration for #HealthForAll," the WHO chief said in a post on X.

"Thank you my friend Tulsi Bhai ! India's cooperation with WHO promotes our vision of 'One Earth One Health'. The first WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India adds to our joint efforts towards #HealthForAll," the PM said, replying to the message.

The name "Tusli Bhai" comes from the PM's exchange with the WHO chief during a three-day Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit in Gujarat in 2022.

During the summit, the WHO chief requested him to pick a Gujarati name for him as he had "become a pucca Gujarati."

"WHO Director-General Tedros is a good friend of mine. He always told me Indian teachers taught me and I am here because of them. Today he told me - 'I have become a pucca Gujarati. Have you decided a name for me?' So I will call him Tulsibhai as a Gujarati. Tulsi is a plant that modern generations are forgetting. Generations have worshipped Tulsi. You can also use the Tulsi plant in marriage. So now you are with us," the PM had said.

