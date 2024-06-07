Want Modi to be sworn-in today: Nitish in Parl





He says, "All the pending works of Bihar will be done. It is a very good thing that all of us have come together and we will all work together with you (PM Modi). You will be sworn in as the Prime Minister on Sunday, but I wanted you to do it today itself. Whenever you take the oath, we will be with you...We will all work together under your leadership..."

At the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, Bihar CM- JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar supports the proposal of naming Narendra Modi as the leader of Lok Sabha, Leader of the BJP and NDA Parliamentary Party.