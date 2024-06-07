RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Those who could not get 100 seats are celebrating'
June 07, 2024  11:04
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dinesh Sharma on Friday said that the entire opposition could not manage to win as many seats as the BJP did in the recent Lok Sabha polls and added that it is laughable that Congress which could not cross the 100 mark is celebrating.

"BJP is a cadre-based party, we will review and make sure that we work on our weaknesses. It is laughable that those (Congress) who could not even get 100 seats are celebrating and the entire opposition could not get as many seats as BJP alone. They are comparing their performance with us while we are forming our government for the third time in a row," former UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma told reporters.

He further said that the BJP has put up a good performance in the southern states in the Lok Sabha polls.

"This is a historic event that under the leadership of PM Modi, NDA is going to form its govt for the third time. Earlier people used to call BJP a party of the North but now BJP has a mandate in the South as well," he said.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is holding a meeting of its newly elected MPs at the central hall of the Parliament, sources said.
