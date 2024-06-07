The 1st person Modi met after leaving Parliament...





Modi visited Advani soon after being chosen as the leader of the NDA parliamentary party, leader of the BJP parliamentary party and leader of the BJP in the Lok Sabha.





He was later scheduled to go to the Rashtrapati Bhawan to call on President Droupadi Murmu for staking claim to form the government. While the Bharatiya Janata Party has got 240 seats, the National Democratic Alliance has got 293 seats and enjoys majority in the 543-member Lok Sabha. PTI

