SP to cancel membership of rebel MLAs





According to sources in the Samajwadi Party, seven SP MLAs, including Chief Whip Manoj Pandey, surprised the party by supporting the BJP's candidate during the Rajya Sabha elections.This move has angered party president Akhilesh Yadav greatly.





However, following conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections, Yadav has initiated steps to revoke the membership of these seven MLAs, for which an official letter is also being prepared by the party, which will soon be submitted to the UP Legislative Assembly Speaker by the Samajwadi Party.





The list of these seven MLAs includes Rakesh Pratap Singh from Amethi Gauriganj, Manoj Pandey from Rae Bareli Unchahar, Rakesh Pandey from Ambedkarnagar, Pooja Pal from Prayag, Vinod Chaturvedi and Ashutosh Verma and Abhay Singh.

After securing a big victory from Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party is now gearing up to cancel the membership of rebel MLAs who stood against the party in the Rajya Sabha elections and voted in favour of the BJP.