RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for 8th time
June 07, 2024  10:22
image
Update: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday decided to keep the policy rate unchanged for the eighth time in a row, saying it will maintain a tight vigil on inflation.

 The rate increase cycle was paused in April last year after six consecutive rate hikes, aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022. Announcing the second bi-monthly monetary policy for the current financial year, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. 

 He said MPC will remain watchful of elevated food inflation amid the expectation of a normal monsoon. The RBI raised the growth projection to 7.2 per cent from an earlier estimate of 7 per cent for the current financial year. The government has mandated the RBI to ensure CPI inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Israel attacks UN-run school in Gaza, killing at least 40
Israel attacks UN-run school in Gaza, killing at least 40

According to IDF, "Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists who belonged to the Nukhba Forces were operating in the compound."

Review: Gullak 4: Pleasant Watch
Review: Gullak 4: Pleasant Watch

The new season coasts along on the simple anecdotes that make up the piggy bank of family lore; the performances are as wonderful as before, but the sharpness of humour is starting to dull a bit, observes Deepa Gahlot.

10 Ways Sugar Harms Your Body
10 Ways Sugar Harms Your Body

Regular, uncontrolled consumption of sugar can raise blood pressure, increase inflammation and contribute to obesity, all of which strain the heart, warns Dr Anu Gaikwad.

Action Packed OTT This Week!
Action Packed OTT This Week!

Monsters, sharks, psychopaths, jedis, hybrids, undercover cops, special agents, brace yourself for tons of action on OTT this week.

Points Table: T20 World Cup 2024
Points Table: T20 World Cup 2024

How the teams stand in the T20 World Cup 2024.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances