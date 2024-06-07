Rajnath proposes Modi as Leader of NDA, BJP





Rajnath Singh proposes the name of Narendra Modi as the Leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party, Leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party and Leader of the Lok Sabha.





Senior BJP leader Amit Shah seconds the proposal.

At the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, BJP MP Rajnath Singh says, "I want to congratulate all the newly elected MPs. Today, we are here to elect the leader of the NDA. I believe that PM Narendra Modi's name is the most suitable for all these posts."