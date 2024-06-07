RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rahul granted bail in defamation case in Bengaluru court
June 07, 2024  11:34
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday was granted bail by a special court here in connection with a case filed by the BJP's Karnataka unit for issuing "defamatory" advertisements in mainstream newspapers. 

 The advertisement ahead of Assembly polls last year accused the then BJP government in the state of indulging in large-scale corruption during its 2019-2023 rule. 

 The court had on June one granted bail to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the State Congress chief, after they appeared before it in connection with the defamation case. Judge K N Shivakumar had directed Gandhi to appear before the court on June seven without fail. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Williamson hails T20 WC expansion: 'Anything can happen'
Williamson hails T20 WC expansion: 'Anything can happen'

Kane Williamson hailed the T20 World Cup's expansion to 20 nations after co-hosts United States beat Pakistan on Thursday

Gandhi, Ambedkar statues relocated in Parliament to ensure...: Cong
Gandhi, Ambedkar statues relocated in Parliament to ensure...: Cong

In a statement, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said Thursday that due to their location at different places in the Parliament premises, visitors were not able to see these statues conveniently.

'No pressure on us': Patel reveals USA's plan to upset Pak
'No pressure on us': Patel reveals USA's plan to upset Pak

Patel made a composed 50 as co-hosts USA shocked 2009 champions Pakistan via Super Over on Thursday.

USA skipper Patel defends win over Pak: 'Not a fluke'
USA skipper Patel defends win over Pak: 'Not a fluke'

Keeping emotions in check, focus on India: USA skipper Monank after stunning Pakistan

'Films Are My Bread, Butter And Jam'
'Films Are My Bread, Butter And Jam'

'This is where I grew up. The only business I know is cinema.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances