RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Pune teen's father among 5 booked in suicide case
June 07, 2024  00:33
The father of teen Porsche driver in police custody/ANI Photo
The father of teen Porsche driver in police custody/ANI Photo
The police booked the father and grandfather of the juvenile involved in the May 19 Porsche car crash in Pune, and three others, in a separate case related to abetment of suicide of a businessman's son in the city, an official said on Thursday. 

According to the police, a complaint in this regard was registered by a man, DS Kature, who runs a construction business in Pune's Vadgaon Sheri area, against one Vinay Kale, from whom his son Shashikant Kature, had taken a loan for construction work. 

After he could not pay the loan on time, Kale allegedly started adding compounding interest to the principal amount and harassing Shashikant Kature. 

Fed up with constant harassment, Shashikant Kature committed suicide in January this year, they said. 

A case was registered against Kale under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide ) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Chandannagar police station in the city. 

"During investigation, the role of the juvenile's father (a builder), grandfather and three others cropped up in the suicide case. We have now added sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC to the case," said a police officer without elaborating on their alleged role in the episode. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'You've held the flag high, Sunil Chhetri!'
'You've held the flag high, Sunil Chhetri!'

The Asian Football Confederation tweeted, "94 International Goals. Carried the hopes of a nation! Thank You Asian Football Icon, Sunil Chhetri."

If govt fails to protect people ...: HC on post-poll violence in Bengal
If govt fails to protect people ...: HC on post-poll violence in Bengal

The order came following a petition in the high court seeking direction to the police to ensure protection to Opposition party workers in the wake of alleged post-poll violence in some places of the state following the elections.

T20 WC PIX: Spirited USA restrict Pakistan to 159
T20 WC PIX: Spirited USA restrict Pakistan to 159

Images from the T20 World Cup match between USA and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium, in Dallas, on Thursday.

Top B'desh, SL, Nepal leaders to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Top B'desh, SL, Nepal leaders to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth are set to be invited to Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

T20 World Cup: Pitch concerns over India-Pakistan match in New York
T20 World Cup: Pitch concerns over India-Pakistan match in New York

The Nassau County ground's pitch in New York has become a concern in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances