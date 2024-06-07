RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
PM oath ceremony: Delhi declared no-flying zone
June 07, 2024  22:26
image
Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders and declared the national capital no-flying zone as Narendra Modi will take oath as the prime minister for third term on June 9, according to an order issued by the Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Friday.

The prohibitory orders will remain imposed for two days, June 9 and 10, it said.

"It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations," Arora said in the order.

He further said, "In exercise of the power conferred upon me by section 144 of the CrPC prohibiting flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para jumping from aircraft etc over Delhi during the swearing-in ceremony and doing shall be punishable u/s 188 of the Indian Penal Code."

As the notice cannot be served individually on all concerned, the order is, hereby, passed exparte, it said.

This restrictions will come into force on June 9 and stay till June 10, the order said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Alcaraz downs Sinner to reach French Open final
Alcaraz downs Sinner to reach French Open final

Alcaraz will face German Alexander Zverev or two-time runner-up Casper Ruud of Norway on Sunday.

Will Rahul be Leader of Opposition? CWC likely to decide on Saturday
Will Rahul be Leader of Opposition? CWC likely to decide on Saturday

The Congress' top leadership will deliberate on the Lok Sabha election results and chalk out its future strategy at a crucial meeting of the party's working committee on Saturday.

T20 WC PIX: Kirton lifts Canada to 137/7 against IRL
T20 WC PIX: Kirton lifts Canada to 137/7 against IRL

Images from the T20 World Cup match between Canada and Ireland at New York

Modi, ministers to be sworn-in at 7:15 pm on Sunday: Rashtrapati Bhavan
Modi, ministers to be sworn-in at 7:15 pm on Sunday: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Narendra Modi will take oath as the prime minister for a third consecutive term on Sunday evening as President Droupadi Murmu has invited him to form the government.

Zverev settles abuse case with ex-girlfriend
Zverev settles abuse case with ex-girlfriend

Alexander Zverev has agreed a settlement after the mother of his child accused him of physical abuse and a German court closed the case on Friday, the French Open semi-finalist's lawyers said

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances