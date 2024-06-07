RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Pema Khandu arrives in Parliament
June 07, 2024  12:08
BJP leader Pema Khandu arrives in Parliament for the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting. The BJP swept the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls recently.
