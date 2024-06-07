RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nitish Kumar's meeting with JDU leaders begins
June 07, 2024  09:50
Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar at the NDA meeting two days ago
JD(U) leaders begin arriving at the residence of Bihar CM and party leader Nitish Kumar for the party's Parliamentary Party meeting in New Delhi this morning. The party's newly elected MP from Bhagalpur Ajay Kumar Mandal says, "I never think of becoming anything in the party. I am a soldier of the party. It is the leader who will make decisions. I will accept whatever they decide and will do as they say. I cannot say who will be the ministers."

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has always been in a leading role in Bihar and will remain a part of the NDA. 

 Speaking to ANI, Vijay Kumar Sinha said, "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has always been in a leading role in Bihar, he has said that he was, is, and will remain a part of the NDA. The mandate has been received in favour of the NDA, so those who keep peeping through the back door will not succeed, their intentions will never be fulfilled."

Making a jibe at the INDIA bloc, Sinha said, "INDI alliance is not 'mahagathbandhan' it is 'magathagbandhan.' Speculations are continuing that the INDIA bloc is trying to woo some of the NDA allies to spring a surprise.
