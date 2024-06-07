NDA MPs to meet today to elect Modi as their leader

Newly elected MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance will meet on Friday to elect Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for him to take oath as prime minister for a third term.

The swearing-in is likely to be held on Sunday, sources said.





After Modi is elected the leader of NDA MPs, senior members of the alliance like TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde will join the prime minister for a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to present her the list of parliamentarians supporting him, some alliance members said.





He may be sworn in over the weekend, likely Sunday, they added.





The NDA has 293 MPs, comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha.





Senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda, have also been holding deliberations with allies to work out an amicable formula for their share of representation in the new government, which will critically depend on them for survival.





The BJP leadership has moved swiftly since the June 4 results for government formation to end any sense of uncertainty after the verdict, which was a setback to the ruling party as it lost majority for the first time since 2014 and needs allies' support to maintain its hold on power. -- PTI