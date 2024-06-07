NDA govt in Sikkim, Andhra, Arunachal, says Nadda

At the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, BJP national president JP Nadda says, "I want to that NDA got a majority in the Lok Sabha Elections and we also formed out govt in Odisha. I am happy to inform you that the NDA govt was also formed in Andhra Pradesh. In Arunachal Pradesh too, we formed our Govt for the third time. In Sikkim, NDA formed its govt too. We remember that 10 years ago, there was an indifferent India, it was said about India that nothing was going to change here and today, 10 years later, under the leadership of PM Modi, the same India has become an aspiring India and has set out with the resolution of a developed India..."