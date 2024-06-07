RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NDA govt in 22 states, says Modi in Parliament
June 07, 2024  13:21
image
At the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, Narendra Modi says: "I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the leaders of the constituent parties present in this assembly hall, all the newly elected MPs and our Rajya Sabha MPs. It is a matter of happiness for me that I have had the opportunity to welcome such a large group here today. All those leaders who have come victorious deserve congratulations. The lakhs of workers who have worked day and night, today from this central hall, I bow down and salute them...

"I am very fortunate that all of have unanimously chosen me as the leader of NDA. You all have given me a new responsibility and I am very grateful to you. When I was speaking in this House in 2019, you all chose me as the leader, then I emphasized one thing which is trust. Today, when you are giving me this role, it means that the bridge of trust between us is strong. This relationship is on a strong foundation of trust and this is the biggest asset.

"Very few people discuss this, perhaps it doesn't suit them. But look at the strength of the great democracy of India -- today, people have given NDA the opportunity to form a government and serve in 22 states.

"There are 10 states in our country where the number of our tribal brothers is decisively high, NDA is serving in 7 out of these 10 states...Whether it is Goa or Northeast, where the number of Christians is decisively high, NDA has got the opportunity to serve in those states as well."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Biggest insult for...': Akmal slams Pakistan
'Biggest insult for...': Akmal slams Pakistan

Pakistan were stunned by the co-hosts USA in a thrilling nail-biting clash, settled in the Super Over.

Gurleen's Super-Fun Avatars
Gurleen's Super-Fun Avatars

'A girl is at her prettiest with no make-up on', she says.

Munjya Review: Watch Out For Abhay Verma!
Munjya Review: Watch Out For Abhay Verma!

Despite its horror movie momentum, what draws us to Aditya Sarpotdar's narrative is Bittu's homely universe and sweet struggle to confess his feelings to Bela, not Munjya's malevolent antics.

Recipe: Fancy Martinis for World Gin Day
Recipe: Fancy Martinis for World Gin Day

Three splashy cocktails to knock your guests' socks off.

Kriti, Shraddha Watch Munjya
Kriti, Shraddha Watch Munjya

Maddock Films' horror-comedy Munjya releases today, June 7, and a special screening of the film was held on Thursday night.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances