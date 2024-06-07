NDA govt in 22 states, says Modi in Parliament





"I am very fortunate that all of have unanimously chosen me as the leader of NDA. You all have given me a new responsibility and I am very grateful to you. When I was speaking in this House in 2019, you all chose me as the leader, then I emphasized one thing which is trust. Today, when you are giving me this role, it means that the bridge of trust between us is strong. This relationship is on a strong foundation of trust and this is the biggest asset.





"Very few people discuss this, perhaps it doesn't suit them. But look at the strength of the great democracy of India -- today, people have given NDA the opportunity to form a government and serve in 22 states.





"There are 10 states in our country where the number of our tribal brothers is decisively high, NDA is serving in 7 out of these 10 states...Whether it is Goa or Northeast, where the number of Christians is decisively high, NDA has got the opportunity to serve in those states as well."

At the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, Narendra Modi says: "I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the leaders of the constituent parties present in this assembly hall, all the newly elected MPs and our Rajya Sabha MPs. It is a matter of happiness for me that I have had the opportunity to welcome such a large group here today. All those leaders who have come victorious deserve congratulations. The lakhs of workers who have worked day and night, today from this central hall, I bow down and salute them...