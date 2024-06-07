Narendra Modi arrives in Parliament

Narendra Modi arrives in ParliamentJune 07, 2024 12:05
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Parliament for the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting. Newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance arrived at Parliament complex on Friday to elect Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for him to take oath as prime minister for a third term.
Besides NDA MPs, senior leaders of the alliance, including chief ministers, will be part of the meeting where BJP president J P Nadda is expected to propose a resolution in support of Modi's leadership, with allies and MPs likely to endorse it.