Narendra Modi arrives in Parliament





Besides NDA MPs, senior leaders of the alliance, including chief ministers, will be part of the meeting where BJP president J P Nadda is expected to propose a resolution in support of Modi's leadership, with allies and MPs likely to endorse it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Parliament for the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting. Newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance arrived at Parliament complex on Friday to elect Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for him to take oath as prime minister for a third term.