'Naidu will give BJP run for its money'
June 07, 2024  11:31
'400 Plus' was the slogan of Narendra D Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The reality is the BJP is nowhere near the ambitious numbers it had set. In fact, Modi doesn't have the majority to implement some of his party's not so popular plans.

There is also another reality; that is, Narendra Modi is going to be prime minister of India for a third time.

"Indian voters have demonstrated as they did in the past that when they see democracy being threatened, they tend to place limits on leaders with autocratic tendencies. Voters have spoken loud and clear that they do not like autocratic, centralised political rule," Zoya Hasan, the eminent political scientist, tells Rediff.com's Shobha Warrier.

