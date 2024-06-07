RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Naidu to take oath as Andhra CM on June 12
June 07, 2024  19:29
image
Telugu Desam Party Leader K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju informed that party chief Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on June 12 at 4.55 pm.

"Nara Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM on 12th June at 4.55 pm... It's a very pleasant moment for the people of Tamil Nadu, the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated our leaders Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan. Both our state leaders have shown a lot of respect towards Modi ji. Of course, we need a lot of support from the Centre considering the destruction caused by former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy," said the TDP leader.

When asked if the TDP has placed any specific demands of ministries in the new Modi cabinet, he said, "That is not my subject to comment. But our party leader is not the kind of person who demands. I think by virtue of his good relations he can extract as much as he can but he never demands."  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Swiatek eyes historic fourth French Open crown
Swiatek eyes historic fourth French Open crown

Swiatek's dominance on clay that the top seed from Poland has won her last 20 matches at Roland Garros, as she bids for a third successive trophy to add to her maiden Grand Slam triumph in Paris four years ago

President appoints Narendra Modi as PM-designate
President appoints Narendra Modi as PM-designate

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday appointed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party leader Narendra Modi as Prime Minister-designate and the new government will take oath on Sunday evening.

Air India's rise could impact 3 Gulf hubs: Saudia
Air India's rise could impact 3 Gulf hubs: Saudia

Air India (AI)'s rise could be at the expense of three "super-connector" hubs - Doha in Qatar, and Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE - as the Indian passenger would any day prefer direct flights of their national airline that is providing...

ISSF World Cup: Sift Kaur wins bronze in women's 50m rifle 3 positions
ISSF World Cup: Sift Kaur wins bronze in women's 50m rifle 3 positions

Sift shot 452.9 and missed silver by an agonising 0.1 to China's Han Jiayu, the reigning air rifle women's world champion.

Where did we lose? NDA was there yesterday, is there today: Modi
Where did we lose? NDA was there yesterday, is there today: Modi

"If you see in the context of alliances and statistics, then this is the strongest alliance government," Modi said while addressing newly-elected MPs and leaders of the NDA from across the country following his election as leader of the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances