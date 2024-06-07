Naidu to take oath as Andhra CM on June 12

Telugu Desam Party Leader K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju informed that party chief Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on June 12 at 4.55 pm.



"Nara Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM on 12th June at 4.55 pm... It's a very pleasant moment for the people of Tamil Nadu, the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated our leaders Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan. Both our state leaders have shown a lot of respect towards Modi ji. Of course, we need a lot of support from the Centre considering the destruction caused by former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy," said the TDP leader.



When asked if the TDP has placed any specific demands of ministries in the new Modi cabinet, he said, "That is not my subject to comment. But our party leader is not the kind of person who demands. I think by virtue of his good relations he can extract as much as he can but he never demands." -- ANI

