Musk congratulates Modi, says looking forward to...June 07, 2024 23:33
Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his historic election victory, Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday said he is looking forward to his companies doing 'exciting work' in India.
'Congratulations @narendramodi on your victory in the world's largest democratic elections! Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India,' Musk said in a post on X.
Modi will be administered the oath of office on June 9, his third consecutive term as Prime Minister. -- PTI
