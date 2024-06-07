Musk congratulates Modi, says looking forward to...

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his historic election victory, Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday said he is looking forward to his companies doing 'exciting work' in India.





'Congratulations @narendramodi on your victory in the world's largest democratic elections! Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India,' Musk said in a post on X.





Modi will be administered the oath of office on June 9, his third consecutive term as Prime Minister. -- PTI