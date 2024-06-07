RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Musk congratulates Modi, says looking forward to...
June 07, 2024  23:33
Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his historic election victory, Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday said he is looking forward to his companies doing 'exciting work' in India.

'Congratulations @narendramodi on your victory in the world's largest democratic elections! Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India,' Musk said in a post on X.

Modi will be administered the oath of office on June 9, his third consecutive term as Prime Minister.  -- PTI
