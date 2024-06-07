Modi, ministers to take oath at 7:15 pm on Sunday

President Droupadi Murmu will administer oath to Narendra Modi and his council of ministers at 7.15 pm on June 9, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Friday evening.





It also said that the Change of Guard Ceremony will not take place on June 8, 15 and 22, 2024 at Rashtrapati Bhavan due to the preparation for the swearing-in-ceremony at Forecourt, Rashtrapati Bhavan and address to both the Houses of Parliament by the President.





The President appointed Modi as the prime minister-designate on Friday after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J P Nadda handed her a letter on Modi's election as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party and NDA leaders submitted their letters of support. -- ANI

