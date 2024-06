A chunk of the BJP's lost seats came from Uttar Pradesh -- a state it has dominated since the 'Modi wave' of 2014. In 2019 the party won 62 seats and nearly 50 per cent of the votes, while its ally, the Apna Dal (Sonelal), added two more. This time the BJP got 33 and its vote share fell to 41.3 per cent.

A pat on the back for Yogi Adityanath from Modi as MPs line up to felicitate the PM-in-waiting.