Modi meets President, stakes claim to form govt

Leader of the National Democratic Alliance Parliamentary Party Narendra Modi on Friday met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and staked claim to form the government.





Earlier in the day, Modi was chosen as the leader of the NDA parliamentary party, thus paving the way for him to become the prime minister for the third time.





The BJP-led NDA has got 293 seats and enjoys majority in the 543-member Lok Sabha. -- ANI/PTI