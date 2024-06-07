Modi meets MM Joshi

Sign inCreate Account
A case is filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party's Karnataka unit for issuing "defamatory" advertisements in mainstream newspapers.
India's foreign exchange reserves have jumped to an all-time high of $651.5 billion as of May 31, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday. This means the overall kitty has increased by $4.83 billion since the last reported...
The four students -- two boys and two girls aged 18-20 -- were studying at the nearby Novgorod State University in Veliky Novgorod city.
'I needed a lot of elements for this character, and I realised that Kartik definitely had the raw material to play Chandu Champion.'
Don't have time to feel sorry for ourselves, we're still alive: Stimac