Lobby for Speaker, Aaditya advises JDU, TDP





In a post on 'X', Thackeray claimed that the minute the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forms a government, it will try to break the parties of its allies. "A humble suggestion to the possible allies of the BJP in the newly remembered NDA. Get the post of the Speaker," he said.





Thackeray also indirectly referred to the splits engineered in the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).





"Having experienced the tactics of the BJP, the minute they form government with you, they will break the promises and try to break your parties too. You'll have experienced it earlier," he said, tagging the accounts of the TDP and JDU on 'X'.





As the BJP has fallen short of the majority required to form a government, the support of TDP and JD(U) has become crucial for Narendra Modi's third term as prime minister.





The NDA has 293 seats, of which the BJP has bagged 240. With 12 MPs, the JD(U) is the second biggest BJP ally after the Telugu Desam Party's 16 in the alliance. PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janta Dal United (JDU), key to forming the next NDA government at the Centre, must insist on getting the Lok Sabha Speaker's post.