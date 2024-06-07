RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Lobby for Speaker, Aaditya advises JDU, TDP
June 07, 2024  14:56
Chandrababu Naidu has won 16 seats in the LS polls
Chandrababu Naidu has won 16 seats in the LS polls
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janta Dal United (JDU), key to forming the next NDA government at the Centre, must insist on getting the Lok Sabha Speaker's post. 

 In a post on 'X', Thackeray claimed that the minute the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forms a government, it will try to break the parties of its allies. "A humble suggestion to the possible allies of the BJP in the newly remembered NDA. Get the post of the Speaker," he said. 

 Thackeray also indirectly referred to the splits engineered in the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). 

 "Having experienced the tactics of the BJP, the minute they form government with you, they will break the promises and try to break your parties too. You'll have experienced it earlier," he said, tagging the accounts of the TDP and JDU on 'X'. 

 As the BJP has fallen short of the majority required to form a government, the support of TDP and JD(U) has become crucial for Narendra Modi's third term as prime minister. 

 The NDA has 293 seats, of which the BJP has bagged 240. With 12 MPs, the JD(U) is the second biggest BJP ally after the Telugu Desam Party's 16 in the alliance. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rahul gets bail in defamation case filed by BJP
Rahul gets bail in defamation case filed by BJP

A case is filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party's Karnataka unit for issuing "defamatory" advertisements in mainstream newspapers.

Forex reserves jump to a new high of $651.5 bn
Forex reserves jump to a new high of $651.5 bn

India's foreign exchange reserves have jumped to an all-time high of $651.5 billion as of May 31, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday. This means the overall kitty has increased by $4.83 billion since the last reported...

4 Indian medical students drown in Russia's St Petersburg
4 Indian medical students drown in Russia's St Petersburg

The four students -- two boys and two girls aged 18-20 -- were studying at the nearby Novgorod State University in Veliky Novgorod city.

'Kartik's Performance Resonated With Army'
'Kartik's Performance Resonated With Army'

'I needed a lot of elements for this character, and I realised that Kartik definitely had the raw material to play Chandu Champion.'

Stimac vows India still alive in World Cup race
Stimac vows India still alive in World Cup race

Don't have time to feel sorry for ourselves, we're still alive: Stimac

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances