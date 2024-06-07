Four students from Maharashtra drown in Russia, two bodies recovered so far: MEA





"Our Consulate in St. Petersburg remains in contact with the university and local authorities and is providing all possible assistance," the ministry said in a statement today. Local emergency services have so far recovered two dead bodies from the Volkhov river, it said, adding that the Indian consulate in St Petersburg is coordinating with local authorities for the repatriation of the mortal remains.





"We offer our condolences to the families. The search for the remaining two missing students continues, the external affairs ministry said. All five students involved in the accident belong to the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra and were studying at the Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University located in Veliky Novgorod, Russia.





On Thursday the four Indian students studying at the Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University in Veliky Novgorod, drowned in the Volkhov river, with a fifth student narrowly escaping and currently receiving medical attention.





The Indian embassy has assured that the authorities are working to send the bodies to the relatives as soon as possible. "We are working to send the bodies to the relatives as soon as possible. Proper treatment is also being provided to the student whose life has been saved," the Indian Embassy in Moscow said in a post on X.

Four Indian students from Jalgaon district in Maharashtra who were studying in a university in Russia drowned in the Volkhov river there, the external affairs ministry said on Friday, adding that a fifth student has been safely rescued.