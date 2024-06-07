First look: NDA meeting to elect Modi as PM begins





Newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance arrived at Parliament complex on Friday to elect Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for him to take oath as prime minister for a third term.





Besides NDA MPs, senior leaders of the alliance, including chief ministers, will be part of the meeting where BJP president J P Nadda is expected to propose a resolution in support of Modi's leadership, with allies and MPs likely to endorse it.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and other NDA leaders at Samvidhan Sadan (Old Parliament). Meeting of the NDA MPs to begin shortly.