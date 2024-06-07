Developer, others booked as digital signboard falls on senior citizen in Mumbai

Developer, others booked as digital signboard falls on senior citizen in MumbaiJune 07, 2024 01:23
File image
The owner of a construction firm and some others were booked on Thursday after a digital advertising board fell on a 62-year-old man in Malad area of north Mumbai, officials said.
The incident happened around 8pm on Wednesday when the man and his son had gone to Liberty Garden, a Malad police station official said.
"The digital advertising board fell due to strong wind as it was not fastened properly. The man tried to fend off the board but it was too heavy. He then approached us and we have registered a case against the developer of Jaikiran Construction and other concerned persons under IPC sections 336 and 337 for rash and negligent act," the official said.
The incident took place at a site of Jaikiran Construction adjacent to Liberty Garden, the official added.
Earlier, a civic official said the board fell while it was being removed, adding the injured person, however, did not opt for medical treatment. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
If govt fails to protect people ...: HC on post-poll violence in Bengal
The order came following a petition in the high court seeking direction to the police to ensure protection to Opposition party workers in the wake of alleged post-poll violence in some places of the state following the elections.