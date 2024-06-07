China upset at Taiwan's message to Modi





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan in its statement also said that the island remains dedicated to "building partnerships" with India.





"China's outrage at a cordial exchange between the leaders of 2 democracies is utterly unjustified. Threats & intimidation never foster friendships," Taiwan MOFA said in a post on X. "Taiwan remains dedicated to building partnerships with #India underpinned by mutual benefit & shared values," it said.





The Chinese Embassy in India on Thursday reiterated that Taiwan is an "inalienable part" of the territory of China. The embassy's spokesperson further emphasised that the one-China is a universally recognised norm in international relations and a prevailing consensus in the international community. "There is but one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of the territory of the People's Republic of China. The one-China principle is a universally recognized norm in international relations and a prevailing consensus in the international community," the spokesperson added.

In a sharp response to China's protest over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to Taiwan President Lai Ching Te's congratulatory message, Taipei said on Friday that Beijing's actions are "utterly unjustified."