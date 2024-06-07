RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP defamation case: Rahul to appear before B'luru court today
June 07, 2024  08:26
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before a special court in Bengaluru on Friday in connection with a defamation case filed by the Karnataka BJP for issuing allegedly defamatory advertisements in mainstream newspapers.
   
The advertisement ahead of the assembly polls last year had accused the then BJP government in the state of indulging in large-scale corruption during its 2019-2023 rule.

"Congress national leader Rahul Gandhi will attend the City Civil Court at 10.30 am tomorrow (Friday)," the state Congress said on Thursday.

Later, he will hold a discussion with the Congress's newly-elected MPs from the state as well as the defeated candidates at Bharat Jodo Bhavan on Queens Road at 11.30 am, the party's state unit said, adding that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President D K Shivakumar will also be present.

The court had on June 1 granted bail to Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar after they appeared before it in connection with the case.

Judge K N Shivakumar had passed the order while setting June 7 as the date for Rahul Gandhi's personal appearance.
