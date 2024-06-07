Adani Ports bags 5-year operation and maintenance contract at Kolkata port





With this, APSEZ has to deploy cargo handling equipment within seven months from the letter of acceptance (LOA) date, the company said in a statement.





"APSEZ won the five-year O&M contract through a competitive bidding process, which mandates the successful bidder to deploy cargo handling equipment within seven months from the letter of acceptance (LOA) date," the statement said.





"The presence of APSEZ at the dock is likely to improve connectivity between the terminal and its container ports, particularly with the transhipment hubs at Vizhinjam and Colombo that are targeted for commissioning during the year," it said.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Friday said it has secured a five-year Operation and Maintenance (O&M) contract for the container facility at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata.