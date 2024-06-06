RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


World leaders to attend Modi's swearing-in event
June 06, 2024  00:51
India is likely to invite leaders of a number of its neighbouring countries, including Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, to the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the weekend, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. 

Modi is all set to take charge as the prime minister for a historic third consecutive term with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance winning 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. 

The people cited above said top leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal and Mauritius are likely to be among the foreign leaders to be invited for Modi's oath-taking ceremony. 

The media division of Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said Modi invited him to the swearing-in ceremony. 

It said Wickremesinghe accepted the invite. 

It said Wickremesinghe congratulated Modi on the electoral victory in a phone call. 

"During the conversation, Prime Minister @narendramodi invited President Wickremesinghe to his swearing-in ceremony, which President @RW_UNP accepted," it said. -- PTI
