Winners take it all...

Sign inCreate Account
Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth are set to be invited to Modi's swearing-in ceremony.
David Warner and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis scored half-centuries as 2021 champions Australia opened their account in the T20 World Cup with a 39-run win against Oman.
The welfare schemes of the government, particularly Lakshmir Bhandar, have had a major impact on the electoral outcome.
Rohit currently sits at fourth place in the overall list of captains with the most T20I wins.
At least one commentator felt that both the BJP's reach and popularity had been underestimated in Kerala. They have shown systematic gain; one that seems personality-neutral and therefore institutionalised, explains Shyam G Menon.