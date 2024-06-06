RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Will contest 2025 polls under Nitish's leadership: Bihar BJP chief
June 06, 2024  19:32
Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party president Samrat Chaudhary on Thursday announced that the National Democratic Alliance would contest the 2025 assembly polls in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United contested 16 seats and emerged victorious in 12. It is in coalition with the BJP, Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) in the state.

Kumar's support has become crucial for NDA government formation at the Centre as the BJP has failed to attain a majority in the Lok Sabha on its own. In the backdrop of the current political situation in the country, Samrat Chaudhary's statement that NDA would contest the 2025 assembly polls in the state under the leadership of Kumar assumes significance.

"The NDA will contest the next assembly elections in Bihar under the CM's leadership... we have started preparations for it," Chaudhary, the deputy chief minister, told reporters.

Kumar first took oath as the chief minister of Bihar in 2000.

However, his government fell within a week. He has been the chief minister of the state since 2005, except for a brief period in 2014. Of the 40 Lok Sabha seats, the JD-U and the BJP won 12 each, while LJP-Ram Vilas secured five, and HAM won one.   -- PTI
