Banerjee's visit came after the INDIA bloc put up impressive performance in the Lok Sabha polls.





Both the Sena-UBT and Trinamool Congress are part of the Opposition alliance. -- PTI

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday met Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.