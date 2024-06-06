RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tension in Manipur's Jiribam after militants kill man
June 06, 2024  22:59
Tension erupted in ethnic strife-torn Manipur's Jiribam district on Thursday evening after a 59-year-old man belonging to one community was killed allegedly by militants belonging to another, the police said. 

The man, identified as Soibam Saratkumar Singh, went missing after he had gone to his farm in the morning. 

Later, his body was found, with wounds made by a sharp object, a police officer said. 

Following the incident, irate locals set fire to an abandoned structure as retaliation, he said. 

Locals also staged a protest in front of Jiribam police station demanding that their licensed firearms taken from them in the wake of elections be returned to them after the completion of the polls. 

Jiribam, which has a diverse ethnic composition comprising Meiteis, Muslims, Nagas, Kukis and non-Manipuris, had so far remained unaffected by the ethnic strife which has been raging in Manipur since May last year. 

The ethnic conflict between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kukis has led to the deaths of over 200 people and rendered thousands of people homeless. -- PTI
