So proud of you! Priyanka tells UP Cong workers
June 06, 2024  10:01
Rahul and Priyanka at the INDIA bloc meeting
Congratulating the party workers of Uttar Pradesh for putting up a good fight in Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday said that her party workers and the people in the state sent a clear message to the whole nation that public issues are "paramount".

Congress contested Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party on a 63:17 formula and registered victory on seven seats out of the 17 seats allotted in its quota.In a post on X, Congress General Secretary said, "My salute to all my colleagues of UP Congress. I saw you working hard in the sun and dust, you did not bow down, you did not stop, you showed courage to fight in the toughest of times. You were tortured, false cases were filed against you, you were put in jail, and you were repeatedly put under house arrest but you did not get scared. Many leaders left in fear, but you remained firm."

"I am proud of you and the conscious people of UP. You gave a strong message to the whole of India to save our Constitution," she added.

Priyanka Gandhi further said that the old ideals of politics have been re-established in these Lok Sabha polls.

"You have re-established an old ideal in today's politics - that public issues are paramount, and the price of ignoring them is heavy. Elections are of the public, it is the public who fights and it is the public who wins," Gandhi said. -- ANI
